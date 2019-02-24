Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.

One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Regina King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / (Left to right) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Lady Gaga

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Mahershala Ali, left, and Amatus Sami-Karim, right

Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images / Amandla Stenberg

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Glenn Close

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Stephan James

Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images / Adam Driver

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Keegan-Michael Key

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Brie Larson, left, and Samuel L. Jackson, right

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / SZA

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Amy Adams

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Sam Elliott

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Rachel Weisz

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Hannah Beachler

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / KiKi Layne

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / James McAvoy

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Chadwick Boseman

Mandalit del Barco / NPR / NPR's Nina Totenberg appears on the Oscars red carpet and in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, <em>RBG.</em>

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Emma Stone

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Chris Evans

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Sarah Paulson

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Queen Latifah

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Olivia Colman

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Bradley Cooper

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Rami Malek

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic, right

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Charlize Theron

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Spike Lee

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Willem Dafoe

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Michelle Yeoh

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Constance Wu

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right