Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

By Nicole Werbeck,
Vincent Acovino
Published February 24, 2019 at 6:27 PM EST
Billy Porter
The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.

One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Regina King
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
(Left to right) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Mahershala Ali, left, and Amatus Sami-Karim, right
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Amandla Stenberg
Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images
/
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
/
Glenn Close
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Stephan James
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Adam Driver
Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images
/
Keegan-Michael Key
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Angela Bassett
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
/
Brie Larson, left, and Samuel L. Jackson, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
SZA
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Amy Adams
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Sam Elliott
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Rachel Weisz
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Hannah Beachler
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
KiKi Layne
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
James McAvoy
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
/
Chadwick Boseman
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
NPR's Nina Totenberg appears on the Oscars red carpet and in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, <em>RBG.</em>
Mandalit del Barco / NPR
/
Emma Stone
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Chris Evans
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Sarah Paulson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Queen Latifah
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Olivia Colman
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Bradley Cooper
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
/
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
/
Rami Malek
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
/
Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Charlize Theron
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Spike Lee
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Willem Dafoe
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Michelle Yeoh
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Constance Wu
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
/
