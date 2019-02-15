J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeBias and Perception.

About J. Marshall Shepherd's TED Talk

Why do many people dismiss issues like climate change, despite strong scientific evidence? Climatologist J. Marshall Shepherd examines how different forms of bias shape how we perceive science.

About J. Marshall Shepherd

Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd is the Director of the University of Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program. In 2013, he was the president of the American Meteorological Society, the nation's largest and oldest professional science society in the atmospheric and related sciences.

Shepherd is a contributor to Forbes, and the host of The Weather Channel's "Weather Geeks." He routinely appears on CNN, CBS's "Face The Nation" and other national media outlets. Dr. Shepherd also provides expertise to NASA, NOAA, the White House, and Congress.

