Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Richard E. Grant On President Ulysses S. Grant

Richard E. Grant is one of those actors who's appeared in everything — from Gosford Park toGame of Thrones. He's been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

We've invited him to answer three questions about another famous Grant — President Ulysses S. Grant.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.