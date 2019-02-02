© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Richard E. Grant On President Ulysses S. Grant

Published February 2, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST

Richard E. Grant is one of those actors who's appeared in everything — from Gosford Park toGame of Thrones. He's been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

We've invited him to answer three questions about another famous Grant — President Ulysses S. Grant.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts