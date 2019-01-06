© 2021 WYPR
Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Look At The Fashion

Published January 6, 2019 at 6:45 PM EST
Left to right: Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o
Bows are tied, dresses are zipped, and the red carpet is rolled out. The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles glimmers with stars as the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards ensues. The show, which airs live on NBC, is hosted Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh—the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively. Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Timothee Chalamet
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
/
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Bradley Cooper
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Terry Crews
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Ricky Martin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
/
Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Constance Wu
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
/
Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Connie Britton
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Carol Burnett
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
/
Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Gina Rodriguez
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Willem Dafoe
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
/
Camilla Belle, left, and Jessica Chastain, right
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
