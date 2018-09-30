© 2021 WYPR
Music For Healing: A Meditative Alt.Latino Playlist

By Felix Contreras,
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published September 30, 2018 at 1:34 PM EDT
Pianist Antonio Iturrioz

In the days leading up tothe November 2016 election, I taped an episode of Alt.Latino that was intended to be a musical healing session. For just about everyone in the country, the campaign season was rough ride and I had created a healing playlist for myself, which I then decided to share.

We currently seem to be at a point in our nation's political discourse reminiscent to that election period and it feels like the right time to offer another healing session.

So for the Alt.Latino monthly session with NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro on Weekend Edition, I've put together a new healing playlist and we can share it through Spotify.

So turn down the lights, open the windows, close your eyes. Do whatever you do to take a breather and let the music wash over you.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcastUp First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
