OluTimehin Adegbeye: How Can Cities Make Space For Their Most Vulnerable Residents?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeBuilding Humane Cities.

About OluTimehin Adegbeye's TED Talk

OluTimehin Adegbeye says that in the world's megacities, the most vulnerable get left behind — including in her city, Lagos. But it's these people, she says, that most deserve space in modern cities.

About OluTimehin Adegbeye

OluTimehin Adegbeye is a writer, speaker, and activist. Her work focuses on adressing issues related to gender, sexuality, and poverty.

Her writing and activism have made her a prominent figure in the Nigerian and African feminist communities.

Currently, she works as a communications officer with JEI, a human rights organization based in Lagos.

