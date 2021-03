Jenny Han is the bestselling author behind To All The Boys I've Loved Before —which has just been adapted by Netflix into a teen romantic comedy. We've invited her to play a game called "To all the toys I've loved before" — three questions about Furbies, Easy Bake Ovens, and one very questionable Cold War-era product for kids.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.