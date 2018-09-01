© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: We Quiz Glenn Close On Rabbits

Published September 1, 2018 at 8:02 AM EDT
Glenn Close speaks onstage during The 2017 New Yorker Festival in New York City.

The great actor Glenn Close stars in a new movie called The Wife — she's the wife, and attracting Oscar buzz for it. But she'll forever be remembered for her role in Fatal Attraction, and in particular a certain scene which involves a certain boiled bunny.

Given her association with dead rabbits, we asked her to answer three questions about live rabbits.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

