Paul Gilding: How Do We Continue To Grow If The Earth Has Reached Its Limit?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Story Behind The Numbers.

About Paul Gilding's TED Talk

Environmental activist Paul Gilding says the world has been growing too fast for too long. And now...the Earth is full. The only solution, he says, is to radically change the way we consume.

About Paul Gilding

Paul Gilding is a writer and advisor on sustainability. He is also the former global head of Greenpeace.

Gilding has taught at Cambridge University, owned and operated two sustainability-focused companies and been a consultant to many CEOs of the world's largest companies.

He is also the author of the book The Great Disruption, and currently travels the world advising people in businesses, community groups and government about the global economic crisis.

