Not My Job: Former FBI Director James Comey Gets Quizzed On Loyalty Rewards

Former FBI Director James Comey has a lot of experience with loyalty — he wrote a book called A Higher Loyalty and he told the Senate intelligence committee that President Trump demanded his loyalty over dinner in January.

So we've invited Comey to play a game called "Welcome to our Loyalty Rewards Club!" — a quiz about reward programs where you buy stuff to get stuff.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.