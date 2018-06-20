Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Great Big Stand-Up Roundup

We paused this week to bring you a bit of a respite from the news that's still often incisive, smart, and essential. In other words, we're talking stand-up comedy. You can listen to the show to hear all of the recommendations from me, Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon, and our friend Mike Katzif — and to hear the performers in their own words — but here's the list if you're trying to track them down:

So enjoy this break from the news, and we'll see you Friday, when we'll be talking dinosaurs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.