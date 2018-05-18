Simon Sinek: How Do Great Leaders Inspire Us To Take Action?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeInspire To Action.

About Simon Sinek's TED Talk

Leadership expert Simon Sinek says lasting movements need inspiring leaders. He argues the best leaders are the best followers — they believe they are following a cause bigger than themselves.

About Simon Sinek

Simon Sinek is an author and motivational speaker who has dedicated his life to studying leadership and movements.

He is the author of four books, including Start With Why. He studied law at London's City University and has a BA in cultural anthropology from Brandeis University.

