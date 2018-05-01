So Fetch: 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' Net The Most Tony Award Nominations
The two most-nominated shows at this year's Tony Awards might sound familiar, even to those who don't keep an eye on Broadway: Mean Girls,based on the 2004 movie, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,based on the long-running animated TV show, each earned a dozen nominations.
Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel each received 11. The incredibly popular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Twowas nominated for 10 awards, including best play.
The Tony Awards will be presented on June 10. At the ceremony, singer and actress Chita Rivera and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be honored for lifetime achievement.
The full list of nominees was announced Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr. (who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton) and Katharine McPhee (starring in Waitress).
Major nominations include:
Best Play
The Children
Farinelli and The King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Musical
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical
My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Actor (Play)
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Actress (Play)
Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Actor (Musical)
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Actress (Musical)
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
You can find the full list on the Tony Awards website.
