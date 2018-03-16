Clint Smith: How Should You Raise A Black Son In America?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Consequences of Racism.

About Clint Smith's TED Talk

How do you raise a child in a world taught to fear the color of their skin? Poet and writer Clint Smith explains the difficulty of black parenting, and the implications of being black in America.

About Clint Smith

Clint Smith is a writer, poet, teacher, and PhD student at Harvard University, where he studies the sociology of education.

Smith is the author of the poetry collection, Counting Descent, which was published in 2016. His two TED Talks, "The Danger of Silence" and "How to Raise a Black Son in America," have collectively been viewed more than 6 million times.

