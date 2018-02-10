Not My Job: We Quiz The Mayor Of South Bend, Ind. About North Bend, Wash.

Pete Buttigieg is a Harvard graduate, a Rhodes scholar, a veteran who served in Afghanistan and a millennial. But he took his talents back to South Bend, Ind. — his hometown — where he ran for mayor and won. He's now serving his second term in office.

He's been South Bend's biggest booster, so naturally, we decided to ask him three questions about the town of North Bend, Wash.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.