Not My Job: We Quiz 'Jessica Jones' Star Krysten Ritter On People Named Jones

Published January 27, 2018 at 7:19 AM EST
Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in 2016.

Krysten Ritter is best known for her roles as Jane on Breaking Bad and the sullen titular superhero on Jessica Jones. She's now written a new novel, a thriller about environmental pollution and other dark secrets, called Bonfire.

We've invited her to play a game called Keeping Up With The Other Jones — three questions about some other interesting people named Jones.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

