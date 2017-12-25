© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Illustrator Maira Kalman Moving To The Stage With Choreographer John Heginbotham

By Jill Kaufman
Published December 25, 2017 at 4:36 PM EST

Kalman, who has designed many New Yorker covers, The Principles of Uncertainty, and contributed to the illustrated Elements of Style, is now collaborating on a stage work with choreographer John Heginbotham, formerly of the Mark Morris Dance Group. The piece is based on The Principles of Uncertainty, and is all about living while knowing you're going to die.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: December 26, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline and introduction on this page incorrectly referred to Maira Kalman as Maira Kaufman.
WYPR Arts
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been reporting, producing features and commentaries, and hosting shows at NEPR since 2005. Before that she spent almost 10 years at WBUR in Boston, five of them producing PRI’s “The Connection” with Christopher Lydon. In the months leading up to the 2000 primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show, and subsequently hosted NPR’s All Things Consideredduring the South Carolina Primary weekend. Right before coming to NEPR, Jill was an editor at PRI's The World, working with station based reporters on the international stories in their own domestic backyards. Getting people to tell her their stories, she says, never gets old.
See stories by Jill Kaufman