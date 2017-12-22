Atul Gawande: Medicine Has Become A Team Sport — So How Do We Treat It Like One?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeRethinking Medicine.

Surgeon Atul Gawande says doctors used to know and do everything themselves — like craftsmen, or cowboys. But those days are over. He argues for creating systems where clinicians all work together.

Atul Gawande is the author of several best-selling books, including Complications: A Surgeon's Notes on an Imperfect Science, Better: A Surgeon's Notes on Performance, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, and The Checklist Manifesto.

Gawande is a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. He is also Executive Director of Ariadne Labs, a research center for public health innovations.

