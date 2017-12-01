Trevor Timm: When It Comes To Government, How Much Do We Have The Right To Know?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeTransparency.

About Trevor Timm's TED Talk

Whistleblowers who expose government wrongdoing often risk prosecution. Journalist Trevor Timm says the press can't truly act in the public interest if sources fear speaking out.

About Trevor Timm

Trevor Timm is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

He is a journalist, activist and lawyer who writes for The Guardian on privacy, free speech and national security.

He has contributed to The Atlantic, Al Jazeera, Foreign Policy, Harvard Law and Policy Review, PBS MediaShiftand Politico.

