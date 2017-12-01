David Burkus: Would Work Improve If You Knew What Your Colleagues Get Paid?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeTransparency.

About David Burkus's TED Talk

How much money you make is a taboo subject. But business writer David Burkus says you should know how much your coworkers are paid. It can improve your job satisfaction--even reduce pay inequality.

About David Burkus

David Burkus is an author, podcaster and associate professor of management at Oral Roberts University.

His latest book, Under New Management, challenges traditional principles of business management. He is also the author of The Myths of Creativity: The Truth About How Innovative Companies and People Generate Great Ideas.

He serves on the advisory board of Fuse Corps, a nonprofit dedicated to making transformative and replicable change in local government.

