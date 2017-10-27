Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: Does Our Future Depend On More Dialogue?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episodeDialogue And Exchange.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks says we glorify the individual at the expense of the group. Sacks believes our future depends on returning to our communities — and the key to getting there is dialogue.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks is a prominent religious leader and the author of more than 30 books. He served as the Chief Rabbi of the U.K. and Commonwealth for 22 years — he stepped down in 2013. He also serves in the British House of Lords and was the winner of the 2016 Templeton Prize.

