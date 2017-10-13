Caller ID
In this audio quiz, we open up the Ask Me Another hotline to phone calls from TV and movie characters and musicians. After the famous callers say hello, contestants must answer questions about them.
Heard On Adam Conover: Adam Fixes Everything
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: October 16, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this round's Quick Game 3, the category was "Name the nine U.S. vice presidents who became president when their running mate died or resigned." We listed Gerald Ford as a correct answer. Ford is one of nine vice presidents who became president when the president died or resigned. However, Ford was not Nixon's running mate; Spiro Agnew was, and was replaced by Ford after Agnew's resignation. The clue should have said, "Name the nine U.S. vice presidents who became president when the president died or resigned." This error did not affect the outcome of the game.