Brian Little: Are Human Personalities Hardwired?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHardwired.

About Brian Little's TED Talk

Are you introverted or extroverted? It depends. When it comes to personality, psychologist Brian Little says we can actually act against our biology — especially if we pursue a "core life project."

About Brian Little



Brian Little is a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge and a fellow at the university's Well-Being Institute.

Little is the author of Me, Myself and Us — a book which explores how human personality changes and shapes life.

He's also a self-proclaimed introvert, but says he acts like an extrovert for his students.

