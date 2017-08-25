© 2021 WYPR
WYPR Arts

Brian Little: Are Human Personalities Hardwired?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 25, 2017 at 9:05 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHardwired.

About Brian Little's TED Talk

Are you introverted or extroverted? It depends. When it comes to personality, psychologist Brian Little says we can actually act against our biology — especially if we pursue a "core life project."

About Brian Little

Brian Little is a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge and a fellow at the university's Well-Being Institute.

Little is the author of Me, Myself and Us — a book which explores how human personality changes and shapes life.

He's also a self-proclaimed introvert, but says he acts like an extrovert for his students.

