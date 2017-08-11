Sal Khan: Can Technology Help Create A Global Classroom?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeRethinking School.

About Sal Khan's TED Talk

Sal Khan turned tutoring lessons with his cousins into a series of free educational videos called Khan Academy. His goal: To make learning accessible for everyone, everywhere.

About Sal Khan



Salman "Sal" Khan is the founder and CEO of Khan Academy.

Millions of students use Khan Academy worldwide and thousands of schools use Khan Academy videos to "flip the classroom" — assigning videos as lectures to watch at home, then having teachers and students use class time to work together.

Khan has been profiled by CBS's 60 Minutes, featured on the cover of Forbes, and recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World. He holds three degrees from MIT and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

Correction: The segment misstated the location of Khan Lab School. It is in Mountain View, California, not Los Altos. Also, the song about the periodic table was not part of a chemistry class, the students learned the song during their free time.

More TED Talks from Sal Khan

Sal Khan speaks about the potential of on-demand videos to encourage mastery-learning & reinvent education.

