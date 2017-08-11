Andreas Schleicher: What Are The Keys To A Successful Education System?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeRethinking School.

About Andreas Schleicher's TED Talk

Andreas Schleicher created PISA, an exam that compares the knowledge of 15-year-olds from around the world. He says the test can help us understand why some countries perform better than others.

About Andreas Schleicher



Andreas Schleicher is Director for Education and Skills Initiatives at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He is also the creator of the PISA test – an international exam that offers insights into how well national education systems prepare their students for adult life.

Schleicher holds an honorary professorship at the University of Heidelberg.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.