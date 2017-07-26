Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Girls Trip'

This week, our intrepid host Linda Holmes calls in from L.A., where she's attending the Television Critics' Association press tour, to host a discussion of the filthy, freewheeling and very, very funny Girls Trip. She's joined by regular panelist Stephen Thompson, Code Switch's Gene Demby, and special guest Aisha Harris from Slate.

We kick off by asking Aisha to walk us through her excellent Slate piece about the movie, but before long we're talking about the performances (Tiffany Haddish, tell your agent to up your quote, like, yesterday), how seeing it with the right audience heightens the experience, and why Hollywood still seems surprised by the runaway success of a film like this. Plus a brief tangent about how the film breaks the fourth wall with one particular speech to Kate Walsh's character, and why that seems notable.

Reminder: We're now bringing you Pop Culture Happy Hour in two installments every week. We'll be back this Friday with a discussion of Luc Besson's bat-poop crazy Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, plus What's Making Us Happy This Week.

