© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Sunday Puzzle: Follow My Lead

By Will Shortz
Published July 2, 2017 at 8:05 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle.
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Here are some words. For each one, think of a word that can follow mine to complete a familiar two-word phrase. The first two letters of my word must be the first and last letters of yours.

Ex. Freedom --> FIGHTER ["freedom" starts with FR, and "fighter" starts and ends with FR]

3-letter answer

Electric

4-letter answers

Glamour

Relay

Prickly

Test

5-letter answers

Stick

Frequent

Mass

Stuffed

6-letter answers

Candid

Draft

Merchant

Bronco

8-letter answer

Peer

Last week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from Kruno Matic, a correspondent of mine in Croatia. Take the name KIM KARDASHIAN. Rearrange the letters to get the last name of a famous actress along with a famous one-named singer. Who are these people?

Puzzle answer:Kidman (Nicole), Shakira

Puzzle winner: Karen Marshall of Shoreline, Washington.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Athens, Ga. Think of a common girl's name. Write it in all capital letters. Rotate one of these letters 90 degrees and another of the letters 180 degrees. The result will name a make of a car. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you. The deadline is Thursday, July 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz