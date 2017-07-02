Sunday Puzzle: Follow My Lead

On-air challenge: Here are some words. For each one, think of a word that can follow mine to complete a familiar two-word phrase. The first two letters of my word must be the first and last letters of yours.

Ex. Freedom --> FIGHTER ["freedom" starts with FR, and "fighter" starts and ends with FR]

3-letter answer

Electric

4-letter answers

Glamour

Relay

Prickly

Test

5-letter answers

Stick

Frequent

Mass

Stuffed

6-letter answers

Candid

Draft

Merchant

Bronco

8-letter answer

Peer

Last week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from Kruno Matic, a correspondent of mine in Croatia. Take the name KIM KARDASHIAN. Rearrange the letters to get the last name of a famous actress along with a famous one-named singer. Who are these people?

Puzzle answer:Kidman (Nicole), Shakira

Puzzle winner: Karen Marshall of Shoreline, Washington.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Athens, Ga. Think of a common girl's name. Write it in all capital letters. Rotate one of these letters 90 degrees and another of the letters 180 degrees. The result will name a make of a car. What is it?

