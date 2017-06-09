© 2021 WYPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour: When To Break Up With Culture And Advice With Mallory Ortberg

By Linda Holmes
Published June 9, 2017 at 10:07 AM EDT
Glen Weldon, Mallory Ortberg, Stephen Thompson, and Linda Holmes on stage at the Marines' Memorial Theatre in San Francisco, CA on Friday, October 21st.
This week's show combines two segments from our fall tour that we haven't had a chance to share yet, because we've been so busy dealing with new things from week to week. First, from our Seattle show with Audie Cornish, we talk about when you hang in with culture until the very end and when you quit — or, as you might say, throw a book across the room. (Glen has strong feelings about this.) Shonda Rhimes, how to watch Law & Order, and lots more will go by the window as you travel through this segment.

Our second segment is from our San Francisco show, which we did with the super-fun Mallory Ortberg. Mallory gives advice as Dear Prudence over at Slate, and she gives pop-culture advice in this segment with us. "Don't date somebody who thinks that your preference in TV or movies is the same thing as a character trait," and other great Mallory advice, is on offer.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
