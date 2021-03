Ask Me Another raunches up this word game where every answer is a famous phrase, but with its "Ts" stripped away. If we said, "Paul Bunyan, John Henry and Pecos Bill are the subject of unlikely stories about drinking every beer," the answer would be "all ales." That's "tall tales" without the letter T.

Heard on Josh Groban And Lucas Steele: Double Your Pleasure

