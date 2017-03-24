Negin Farsad: Can Humor Fight Prejudice?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Negin Farsad's TED Talk

Comedian Negin Farsad traveled all over the U.S. to clear up misconceptions about Islam while making people laugh. She calls this form of activism "social justice comedy."

About Negin Farsad

Negin Farsad is a comedian and host of the podcast Fake The Nation. Her movie, documenting her trip across America to start a conversation about Islam, is called The Muslims Are Coming. She has also written a book, How To Make White People Laugh. She was named one of the funniest women in America by The Huffington Post.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.