Not My Job: Band Leader Paul Shaffer Gets Quizzed On Sidekicks

Published March 18, 2017 at 12:49 PM EDT
Musician Paul Shaffer on May 5, 2015 in New York City.

For more than 40 years, Paul Shaffer has been providing the soundtrack for late night TV. He was on the first generation of Saturday Night Liveand appeared for 30 years with David Letterman. He was the band leader who could play any song and would laugh at any joke. He's just released an album called Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band.

We've invited Shaffer to play a game called "Holy supporting role, Batman!" For decades Shaffer was a TV sidekick, but as far as we're concerned, you're not a true sidekick until you put on matching tights and follow a superhero around. We'll ask him three questions about comic book sidekicks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

