Not My Job: Band Leader Paul Shaffer Gets Quizzed On Sidekicks

For more than 40 years, Paul Shaffer has been providing the soundtrack for late night TV. He was on the first generation of Saturday Night Liveand appeared for 30 years with David Letterman. He was the band leader who could play any song and would laugh at any joke. He's just released an album called Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band.

We've invited Shaffer to play a game called "Holy supporting role, Batman!" For decades Shaffer was a TV sidekick, but as far as we're concerned, you're not a true sidekick until you put on matching tights and follow a superhero around. We'll ask him three questions about comic book sidekicks.

