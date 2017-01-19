How Can We Hear The Stars?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Five Senses

About Wanda Diaz Merced's TED Talk

When astronomer Wanda Diaz Merced lost her eyesight, she thought she'd never succeed in astronomy. Eventually, she discovered a way to hear the stars.

About Wanda Diaz Merced

Astronomer Wanda Diaz Merced uses "sonification," a way to turn huge data sets into audible sound using pitch, duration and other properties. She worked at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, where she and colleague Gerhard Sonnert created X-Ray Hydra, a music album based on her audio representations.

