Not My Job: We Quiz Composer Michael Giacchino On Decomposition

Michael Giacchino started composing scores to go with the video games he was making. Then, one day, he got a call from a video game fan named J.J. Abrams, and ended up composing the music for LOST, the new Star Trek films, lots of Pixar movies, the newest Star Wars movie, and, well ... basically, he does the music for all the movies.

We've invited him to play a game called "Just like composing, but it goes the other way." Three questions about decomposing.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

