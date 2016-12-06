Looking For The Best Books Of 2016? NPR's Concierge Is Here To Help
NPR's annual Book Concierge is back. And to mark the occasion, correspondent Lynn Neary joins Morning Edition's Rachel Martin to talk about the year in fiction — and to share a couple of her favorite titles from 2016.
If you're looking for the books mentioned on-air, here are links to:
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
My Name Is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout
Commonwealth by Ann Patchett
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
The Mothers by Brit Bennett
The Nix by Nathan Hill
Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
And click here to browse more than 300 other great reads.
