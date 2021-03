Refill the popcorn bowl and settle in: Jonathan Coulton and They Might Be Giants alter classic TV theme songs to be about more recent series. Then New Yorker critic Emily Nussbaum tells Ophira Eisenberg what it's like to get paid to watch TV (spoiler: it's awesome) before leading a game featuring excerpts from her own reviews.

Heard on TV Favorites

