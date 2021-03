In honor of the song "O-P-P" by "Naughty By Nature" being over 25 years old, every answer is three letters that rhyme with O-P-P. For example, if we said, "You down with a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich?" you'd answer, "You down with B-L-T?" Yeah, you know us!

Heard on Javier Muñoz & David Harbour: The World Turned Upside Down

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.