Not My Job: Author Randy Wayne White Gets Quizzed On Theme Restaurants

We're in Tampa this week, and so we've invited bestselling author and gulf coast resident Randy Wayne White to the show. In addition to being the author of the Doc Ford books and the Hannah Smith series, White has been an explorer, a deep sea diver, a full-time fishing guide, and he owns restaurants throughout the state.

We've invited White to play a game called "Welcome to Bill's Anchor Desk Cafe, where every meal is breaking news!" Three questions about theme restaurants around the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.