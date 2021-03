We attempt the most dangerous quiz ever on Ask Me Another — parody "Ghostbusters." We took the "Ghostbusters" theme song and rewrote it to be about other things that end with "busters," such as... gangbusters, or bunker busters.

Heard on Naturi Naughton & Omari Hardwick: Power Puzzlers

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.