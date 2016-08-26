What Happens In The Brain Of An Extreme Procrastinator?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Slowing Down
About Tim Urban's TED Talk
Blogger Tim Urban explains his process of extreme procrastination in which his brain wages war between instant gratification and the moment of pure panic just before a deadline.
About Tim Urban
Tim Urban runs the blog Wait But Why, where he uses stick-figure illustrations to explain everything from procrastination to artificial intelligence.
