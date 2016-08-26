Can Slow-Moving Art Disrupt Our Hectic Routines?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode Slowing Down

Early in his career, video artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo noticed the way people breeze past works of art. He describes how his deliberate, slow-moving installations encourage people to stop and think.

Gabriel Barcia-Colombo is a mixed media artist whose work focuses on collections, memorialization and the act of leaving one's digital imprint for the next generation. His work takes the form of video sculptures, immersive performances, and large scale projections. Barcia-Colombo is an alumnus and instructor at NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program. He is also a TED Fellow.

