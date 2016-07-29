When Beliefs Fail Us, How Do We Move Forward?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeFailure Is An Option

About Casey Gerald's TED Talk

Over the course of his life, many of Casey Gerald's core beliefs have failed him. He says he's learned that clear-eyed doubt can sometimes be better than belief.

About Casey Gerald

Casey Gerald began his career in economic policy and government innovation at the Center for American Progress, and he has worked as a strategist with startup social ventures such as The Future Project as well as companies like The Neiman Marcus Group.

Born and raised in Dallas, Gerald received an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a BA in Political Science from Yale. He founded an organization called MBAxAmerica and has been featured on MSNBC, in The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Guardian, and he has appeared on the cover of Fast Company, which also named him one of the "Most Creative People in Business." He currently serves on the advisory board of NPR's Generation Listen.

