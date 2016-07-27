QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Presidents And Food?
It's convention season, which means the presidential election is in full swing.
There has always been a lot to divide politicians, but we at The Salt are interested in what brings them together: They all have to eat.
So we paged through our archives for stories about U.S. presidents and their predilections for — and embarrassing mishaps with — certain foods. How much do you know about presidents and food? Take our quiz to test your credentials.
If the quiz on this page doesn't work, click here.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: July 27, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
As a result of a technical error, quiz takers who answered question No. 9 correctly were told they got it wrong in a previous version of this quiz. The error has been fixed, and you can now get proper credit for your knowledge.