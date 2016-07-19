QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About War And Food?

When we think of tools of warfare, we tend to think of spears, guns and other types of militaristic weaponry. But throughout history, food has often been a critical component of war — inspiring conflict and, in some cases, delivering victory. War and peace? More like war and peas.

We've created a quiz to test your knowledge of just a few examples of how the history of food and war are intermingled. Can you defeat the questions?

If the quiz doesn't work for you here, you can click this link.

And if you want to learn more, check out our new series with the Kitchen Sisters — Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food.(New stories appear on Mondays.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.