Contestants channel their inner Rod Roddy and imagine that they have the greatest job in the world: Being the announcer on The Price is Right. The answer to every question is something that starts with or sounds like the word "new." If we said, "Your prize is someone who constantly inconveniences you!" You'd answer... "A nuuuuuuu-isance!"

Heard on Big Freedia: Queen Diva Of Quizzes

