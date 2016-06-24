What Is A Nudge?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeNudge

How can a simple adjustment - a nudge - change our behavior for the better? Professor Richard Thaler says his "nudge theory" can make it easier for people to save money, eat healthily and more.

About Richard Thaler

University of Chicago professor Richard Thaler studies behavioral economics and finance as well as the psychology of decision-making.

Thaler's 2008 bestseller,Nudge, co-written with Cass Sunstein, explores how concepts of behavioral economics are used to tackle many of society's major problems.

