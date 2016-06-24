Should We Stop Telling Kids They're Smart?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Nudge

About Carol Dweck's TED Talk

Carol Dweck finds that the words adults use to describe kids' progress affects the children's belief in their own potential.

About Carol Dweck

Carol Dweck is a professor at Stanford and the author of Mindset,a classic work on motivation. She studies the benefits of a "growth mindset," which is the belief that we can improve and grow. She has also taught at Harvard and Columbia.

