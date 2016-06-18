Not My Job: Three Questions For Actor Terry O'Quinn About Hair

Actor Terry O'Quinn made his film debut in the movie Heaven's Gate, one of the most notorious box office disasters of all time. From there, there was nowhere to go but up, and he went on to star as the mysterious John Locke on the equally mysterious TV show Lost.

Since O'Quinn doesn't have much going on in the hair department himself, we've decided to ask him three questions about Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.