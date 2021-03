This game is inspired by the Def Leppard song "Pour Some Sugar On Me." We ask contestants to pretend to be inanimate objects that want something poured on them. If we said, "Hey BLAND FOOD, should I spice you up by grabbing that shaker filled with black granules next to the salt?," you would sing, "POUR SOME PEPPER ON MEEEEEE."

Heard on Kimiko Glenn: Celine Di-On It!

