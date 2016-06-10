What Wisdom Can We Gain From Nature?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Becoming Wise

About Boyd Varty's TED Talk

South African writer and conservationist Boyd Varty has spent his entire life among wild animals. He describes how he discovers "new old ways" by observing the natural world.

About Boyd Varty

In his native South Africa, Boyd Varty builds digital literacy centers in rural communities, and wildlife corridors to restore the environment.

Through the Good Work Foundation, Varty is aiming to build a movement around our human connection to nature. As the fourth-generation custodian of the Londolozi Game Reserve, he calls it a psychology of restoration.

By providing environmental and computer education to the people who live and work in Londolozi, he wants to create an economically and socially sustainable model for conservation.

His memoir, Cathedral Of The Wild, chronicles his unconventional upbringing at Londolozi.

