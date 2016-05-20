How Can We Design For A Better Experience?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power of Design

About Tony Fadell's TED Talk

The designer behind the iPod and the Nest thermostat explains why design is in the details, and why designers often get those details wrong.

About Tony Fadell

Tony Fadell is a co-founder of Nest. He led the team that created the first 18 generations of the iPod and the first three generations of the iPhone. Before Apple, Tony built the Mobile Computing Group at Philips Electronics. Fadell has authored more than 300 patents. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS in Computer Engineering.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.